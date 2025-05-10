Shrewsbury youngsters will get chance to showcase talent, says Sean McAllister

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Appleton signed a two-year contract as Salop head coach just a few weeks ago, and after a summer break, the players will return to their Sundorne Castle base for pre-season as they prepare for their League Two campaign.

At various stages of their preparation for last season Shrews were light on numbers, in part due to the fact they were still building their team.

Transfers do not happen straight away, and when they are short of personnel, it gives the academy players a chance to show off their skills and stake a claim.

McAllister said: "Different managers have different opinions, but the good thing with the ones that we do end up giving an extra year to is that we're going to have a real opportunity in pre-season.

"No matter what the first game comes and you want two 11s to get 45 minutes each, it's an opportunity straight away.

"And if they do well, the manager can't ignore it. So they are in the spotlight.”

This is what happened to Travis Hernes. The former Town youth player impressed under former boss Matt Taylor in pre-season, got into the senior squad and then started against Leeds at Elland Road in the cup.

Shortly after that, he was picked up by Premier League club Newcastle.

“I think it's been really good throughout the last two years, how many players have been able to train up,” McAllister continued. "All managers have been really receptive to it. “Now we're lucky as an academy to have that. Pushed by Micky (Moore).

"He'll try and fight for the academy players to get involved, but at the same time, they have to have the quality. We don't want to send them up there, and then they break down. He's been really supportive.

"The management and that have been really supportive. And it's benefited us, and that's why we can come to Cardiff and win, Ipswich and win, go to Burnley and win."