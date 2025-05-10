Golf round-up: Super Seb wins Under-14s' Championship

The battle for The John Jones Memorial Trophy had been held over from last year following various postponements due to poor weather.

And it was Shfinal Golf Club ace Reynolds who came out on top of at Aqualate Golf Club.

The top eight players from the Under-14 Junior Order of Merit for 2024 were invited, and the morning session included a hard fought strokeplay session of nine holes which saw Reynolds Burghill Valley Golf Club's Will Morley claim the top two places book their places in the final of.

The shootout for glory was played in matchplay format over 18 holes and a mature performance from Reynolds saw him triumph 4&2.

Meanwhile, the remaining players went on to play a further nine holes of Strokeplay, with Oliver Lambert (Wrekin GC) coming out on top to take third place overall.

4 Counties Golf Tournament

Harry Watts, Harry Slater, Brodie Miller, Ben Steventon, Zach Banks, Isaac Jones, Charlie Boys (C), Jack Dirkin

Shropshire & Herefordshire had to settle for a third-placed finish following a battling display in the 4 Counties Golf Tournament at Wallasey Golf Club in Cheshire.

Lancashire, Cheshire and Nottinghamshire were the other sides hunting for silverware over three days, with the hosts coming out on top with a 100 per cent record.

S&H started the tournament against Nottinghamshire, and in a hard-fought match, the boys exceed expectations with a consummate 5-2 drubbing of their opponents.

Zach Banks made short work of beating his opponent 8&6 in the opening match, with further wins for Harry Slater (3&2), Isaac Jones (2&1), Jack Dirkin (1up) and Harry Watts (3&2).

Captain Charlie Boys suffered an unexpected loss (2&1) and Ben Steventon fell to a 4&3 defeat.

Meanwhile, hosts Cheshire defeated Lancashire 4-3.

The next S&H match was against a Lancashire team still reeling from their defeat.

The Lancastrians started well and were leading following losses for Banks (2&1) and Boys (3&2).

The next three S&H players showed some fantastic fighting spirit to take the lead 3-2 with two matches to play.

Jones continued his great form with 4&2 triumph, followed by brilliant wins for Slater (3&2) and Dirkin (1up).

It was all down to the final two out on the course, but it wasn't to be for S&H as debutant Watts lost 2&1 and Brodie Miller 3&2 as Lancashire won 4-3.

Cheshire hammered Nottinghamshire 7-0 to set up a shoot out with S&H the following morning.

S&H started cautiously, with Banks, up against England Junior Cole Self, eventually losing out 4&3.

Jones maintained his unbeaten streak with another half after birdies on three of the last four holes.

Boys won 2&1 and Slater completed a hat-trick of wins with a 3&2 success to put S&H 2.5-1.5 up.

But Dirkin (5&3) and Miller (4&3) then lost as Cheshire took the lead.

Steventon battled hard to keep his opponent at bay and managed to win the last hole to gain a half, but it was Cheshire who took the win and the overall spoils.

Lancashire beat Nottinghamshire 6-1 to take second place.

Under-14 Stableford Cup

Wren Humphries, Josie Woodhall and Alex Meek

Josie Woodhall (The Grove) was just able to fend off Wren Humphreys (The Grove), to win the Shropshire & Herefordshire Under-14s Stableford Cup at her home club.

A consistent round of 43 points was just good enough to take the trophy on countback, as she was well matched by Humphreys, who collected the runner-up prize.

In third place was Ludlow youngster Alex Meek (38 points), showing his prowess with a solid performance, while fourth was secured by Arscott junior Jacob Parry with a creditable 35 points on countback from 2024 winner Oliver Lambert.

Golf returns

Wrekin

Seniors

Parton Jamieson Trophy Rd1. Division One: 1 Mark Stubley 62/19, 2 Michael Rawlings 67/8, 3Joseph Oliver 67/18. Division Two: 1 Derek Hammond65/25, 2 Phil Bailey 68/25, 3 Derek Taylor 69/26.