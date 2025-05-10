Four Shrewsbury Town youngsters to keep an eye out for

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Salop youngsters have had a brilliant season under their boss Sean McAllister, and they looked head and shoulders above their opponents on Wednesday as they registered a 2-0 victory.

Micky Moore, the club’s director of football, comes in for a lot of criticism, but something he has done successfully since coming through the doors at the Croud Meadow is improve the academy.

Moore’s arrival, back in 2023, has led to a change in approach with Salop sending their players out into the local amateur leagues to play men’s football - something you could see the benefit of at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Of the players who featured in the team - who should the Shrews fans watch out for?

Isaac England

Isaac England celebrates with Hayden Lewis of Shrewsbury Town

This is a fairly obvious one. The Shrewsbury School pupil will be well known to the Salop supporters after his two appearances in the senior team at the back end of the campaign.

But England was a calm and assured presence in the Shrews midfield on Tuesday night. He was composed on the ball, and that must be what Michael Appleton has seen from him when he has been with the first team.

England plays with his socks down and his left-footed, and there is something very similar to former skipper Luke Leahy about the way he plays. He is a talent, that is for sure.

Joe Morris

Joe Morris of Shrewsbury Town

The centre-back has been sent out on a couple of loans over the course of this campaign. He went to AFC Telford United because Town wanted to expose him to a different high-level environment, and he also played at Kidsgrove Athletic.

Town sat a little deeper in the second half of the game in South Wales, and as the hosts piled on the pressure to try and get back into the game, Morris was equal to the task, making a number of important interceptions and blocks.

He was in the first team squad at Stockport.

Karsten Cairns

Karsten Cairns (left), Jack Loughran and Joe Morris of Shrewsbury Town celebrate with the Professional Development League Trophy

Another centre-back, and another player who stood out on the night. The tall defender, who was skipper for the occasion and lifted the trophy, led his team incredibly well.

He has spent a bit of time on loan at Northwich Victoria over the course of the season, and he, alongside Morris, looked like a terrific centre-back partnership.

Both players were seemingly comfortable in possession of the ball.

Jack Loughran

Jack Loughran of Shrewsbury Town

Like England, Loughran will be a player who fans will have heard ever since he made his football league debut for the club in the 1-0 loss at Burton back in 2023 - Matt Taylor was in charge then.

He has also featured in other games for the club, such as the FA Cup victory over Notts County in the same season.

Loughran is a physical player who loves to run with the ball. He goes past players at ease against his peers, which could be something he may find more challenging up against experienced league footballers. He has played for Whitchurch Alport this season and is another promising player.