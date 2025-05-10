Former West Brom boss keen to see James Morrison and Chris Brunt handed role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pulis, Baggies manager between the start of 2015 and November 2017, believes supporters would rally around the decision by owners Bilkul Football and be "absolutely delighted" with the duo's appointment.

Including interims, Albion had four head coaches throughout the recently-completed 2024/25 campaign, ending with Morrison in the caretaker seat following the dismissal of Tony Mowbray.

Morrison's former team-mate Brunt - who were big players during Pulis's Premier League reign and both already held roles at the club - took caretaker charge after Carlos Corberan's exit last Christmas.

"Personally, I know James Morrison and Brunty (Chris Brunt) and Bo (former goalkeeper and keeper coach Boaz Myhill) as well, three great lads who've been at that football club for a long time," Pulis told Online Betting Guide (OLBG).

Interim head coach James Morrison, right, and goalkeeper Josh Griffiths after the final day win over Luton. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"They know the ins and outs of the football club. They've worked with good people. They've had good managers they've worked with. They're sensible lads. James has been with Scotland as well, so he's had the experience of working at an international level. I'd give it to the lads."

Brunt, 40, retired from playing in 2021 and initially returned to Albion as academy coach after a brief stint at Bristol City. In October 2022 he took on the role of loans manager, overseeing moves for the club's younger players.

He was appointed caretaker boss alongside Myhill and Spanish statistical analyst Damia Abella - who worked under Corberan but remained at the club - for six games between January and February, where Albion managed one win and three draws.

The Northern Irishman said at the time that a head coach role is not something he was looking to pursue.

Former Scotland international Morrison, who has also coached for his national side, was a youth coach at the Baggies but has twice had first-team coaching roles, under Steve Bruce and recently Mowbray.

Morrison, 38, guided Albion to a victory and draw in his two games at the helm to see out the season, as Abella and Myhill once again assisted.

Unlike former team-mate Brunt, Morrison does see a future head coach role further down the line but believes such a role at a club the scale of Albion is too early in his development. He said after the final day of the season he had not had clarity on a future role.

Owner Shilen Patel, left, and his Bilkul group will make the second head coach appointment of their stewardship. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"I would seriously give it to the lads and let them have a go," added Pulis. "They've got blue and white stripes through them. They are very, very committed to that football club. And I think it'd be good for the supporters.

"I think if it was announced almost immediately, I think a lot of supporters would be absolutely delighted if they do that."

Brunt and Morrison were given a joint-testimonial in late 2022 after more than 400 and almost 350 appearances for the club respectively. Pulis went on to lead Middlesbrough and, briefly, Sheffield Wednesday after leaving Albion. He has been out of management since December 2020.