Wolves v Brighton: Who's out and who's a doubt
Wolves return to Molineux tomorrow to take on Brighton.
By Liam Keen
Vitor Pereira, fortunately, is not battling with many injuries among his squad but did have a key omission against Manchester City last week.
So who will miss out against the Seagulls?
Jorgen Strand Larsen - 75% chance
The striker suffered from a slight groin issue and was not available to travel to the Etihad.
However, he has been back in training this week and could be involved tomorrow.