Wolves v Brighton: Who's out and who's a doubt

Wolves return to Molineux tomorrow to take on Brighton.

By Liam Keen
Published
Last updated

Vitor Pereira, fortunately, is not battling with many injuries among his squad but did have a key omission against Manchester City last week.

So who will miss out against the Seagulls?

Jorgen Strand Larsen - 75% chance

The striker suffered from a slight groin issue and was not available to travel to the Etihad.

However, he has been back in training this week and could be involved tomorrow.

