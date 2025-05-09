Wolves v Brighton preview: Balance to be struck for Wolves' end to the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolves are not longer the team Pereira inherited in December. They have heart, quality and belief in the work they are doing - largely due to the good work done in the transfer window, but also due to Pereira's efforts in transforming them.

Brighton travel to Molineux tomorrow with a distant hope of making it into Europe for next season, giving them something to play for, even if it is fading.

Wolves, meanwhile, having nothing to play for when it comes to sporting achievements. Their work was done weeks ago when they secured Premier League safety.

That fact leads the argument around team selection in these final few weeks and raises the question whether Pereira should start to give some periphery players an opportunity.

Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima are two names that spring to mind, while the head coach is keen to give 17-year-old Mateus Mane his first minutes.

However, two arguments against mixing up the team are convincing. Firstly, playing for pride and giving the fans the best possible end to the season, which will also help the team going into the summer, and secondly the money earned from each Premier League place.