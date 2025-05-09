Wolves' penalty wait: Who else has gone an entire Premier League season without getting a spot-kick?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vitor Pereira's team have been in great form of late. They had won their last six consecutive matches before the trip to the Etihad last Friday night when their run was ended after they were beaten 1-0 by Man City.

Wolves have scored 51 goals over the course of the campaign, but amazingly, they have not been awarded a penalty.

Since the Premier League was created in 1992 on 14 occasions a side has gone through a season without being awarded a spot-kick.

QPR in 1994-1995 and 1995-96

The first team to go through a season without being awarded a penalty were QPR in the 94/95 season. There were 22 teams in the Premier League at that time, and QPR finished eighth.

Bizarrely, they went two whole seasons without the referee pointing to the spot in their favour as the same happened in 95/96 - this time, they were relegated.

Leeds in 1996-97