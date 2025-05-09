Wolves boss wins manager of the month award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The head coach masterminded five wins from five, in a month that Wolves secured Premier League safety by beating West Ham, Ipswich, Tottenham, Manchester United and Leicester.

Jorgen Strand Larsen's goal started the month in style with a win over the Hammers, before the Norwegian netted against, alongside Pablo Sarabia, in a crucial win at Ipswich.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, Larsen and Matheus Cunha were all on target against Spurs, while Sarabia’s stunning free-kick at Old Trafford secured the Premier League double over Manchester United.

The month ended with a convincing 3-0 win over Leicester, in which Rodrigo Gomes scored his first Molineux goal.

Vitor Pereira wins manager of the month for April, 2025, alongside his coaching staff Andre Monteiro, Luis Miguel, Adriano Teixeira, Ricardo Silva and Antonio Ascensao (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

After winning the award, Pereira was keen to credit his staff and those behind the scenes.

Pereira said: “It was a very, very good month for us. We were consistent, we were competitive, but this is the work of a lot of people in the shadows.

Vitor Pereira wins manager of the month for April, 2025 (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

"We achieve nothing alone, without the staff, without the supporters, without these people working in the kitchen, in the gym and everywhere. The reward is for everybody.

“Ipswich maybe was the game that was in the right time. The points at that time were not like today. Today, we can play with more confidence, more freedom to create, but it’s about the players, they deserve everything because they are on the pitch.

“We have a fantastic chemistry between everybody, the club, the players, the supporters in the city, and I feel part of this family.”

Vitor Pereira wins manager of the month for April, 2025 (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Pereira won the award in a vote from both the public and a panel and becomes the first Wolves manager to win it since Bruno Lage in January 2022.