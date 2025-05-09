Wolves boss targeting 'special' Wolves future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 56-year-old has rescued Wolves from relegation and the team could finish as high as 12th in the Premier League, with three games left to play.

Wolves face Brighton, Crystal Palace and Brentford in their final fixtures of the campaign and Pereira insists it is an opportunity for his side to measure the level they are at, as he believes they should be challenging these teams next season.

And the head coach has ambitions to fight further up the table in the coming years.

"I'm trying to build something that I've never achieved before," Pereira said.

"To improve yourself you must try to create something special every time.

"Not to be comfortable with what you did before, this is my idea.

"A piece of art, something special."

Wolves' six-game winning run came to an end against Manchester City last week, but Pereira and his players still linked arms to 'celebrate' in front of the away end.

That decision had a mixed reaction from Wolves fans and Pereira says it was a show of togetherness to recognise their efforts at the Etihad.

"At the end of a game, we don't only celebrate if we win or lose," Pereira added.

"We celebrate together for the effort and commitment between us and the supporters.

"At the end of the game I felt proud of our work and proud of my supporters.

"The result we cannot control, but what we tried to do is more than the result.

"This is the way to build something special.

"If we play home or if we play away, or if we play against the last team in the table or against the first team, we have this mentality to compete for the three points. This is what I want."

In the final three games Wolves have an opportunity to give some periphery players more minutes, but Pereira is adamant that he will not 'gift' any game time and he is determined to win every match.

"Football is not about gifts, it's about deserving to play," Pereira said.

"I like to be honest with the players and with myself. I will select the players that I feel are in the condition to win the game.

"I want to compete in every game and I will reward the players that are in the condition to play, compete and win the game.

"We have more than 20 players and I can only start with 11, but I'm very happy with everyone.

"I will not use the last games just to put them on the pitch because this is the work you need to deserve to compete with the other players in your position and to be better than them."