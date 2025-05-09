Wolves boss reveals reason for Hwang Hee-chan's struggles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The South Korean international has been unable to get into his rhythm this season and has scored just two goals in 20 Premier League appearances.

A combination of small injuries and poor performances means Hwang has averaged around 32 minutes per game in the top flight this campaign, while his last start came on January 15.

Hwang has made just three appearances in two months, coinciding with Jorgen Strand Larsen's impressive form that saw him score six goals in as many games, and Pereira admits that is the main reason for Hwang's lack of chances and it has taken it's toll on the forward.

"Larsen is scoring and he's (Hwang) a striker," Pereira said when asked about Hwang's lack of minutes.