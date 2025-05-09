Vitor Pereira has say on future of Wolves star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 23-year-old has 11 goal contributions in 34 Premier League games this season but only has one year left on his deal, while the club hold the option of extending that by a further season.

Wolves are eager to keep him, amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, and are prepared to offer him a new deal to keep him in the Midlands, but if he does not commit to a contract then the club may be forced to cash in on him.

Regardless of the contract situation and the likelihood of Matheus Cunha departing, Pereira is determined to keep his best players together and wants Ait-Nouri to be a key part of next season.