Six positions for West Brom to address in summer transfer window

Albion's late slump in form resulted in a slide out the play-offs and the sacking of Tony Mowbray. Owners Bilkul are working securing Mowbray's successor in time to lay plans for next season.

Recruitment work, broadly overseen by sporting director Andrew Nestor with head of football operations Ian Pearce in charge of scouting departments, is an ongoing process with targets assessed in the background.

With the EFL transfer window set to open next month, we assess some key departments where Albion's squad requires bolstering.

Striker

The top of supporters of most clubs' wishlists, but certainly an area for the club to address this summer.

The Baggies currently have Josh Maja and Daryl Dike under contract, both with one year left on their deals. Both have, unfortunately, suffered injury problems at The Hawthorns. That is not to say they cannot show a response next term, the challenge is certainly greater in Dike's case.

The other factor across the whole squad is the potential sale of players this summer. That is not a given but Bilkul are likely to refresh, and finances, where possible. Some could bring in useful fees, some exits may offer good wage saving.

Josh Maja did not play for Albion after the draw at Swansea on January 4. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Loans Adam Armstrong and Will Lankshear have returned. Karlan Grant, considered a striker at previous clubs, is not seen as that way here.

A theme throughout this will be the requirement of better loan deals. Those have not been good enough in the last few years and could offer value in the forward line.

There is at least the need for one recruit, loan or permanent, in striker department. It could even be two.