Portsmouth boss 'content' despite being listed as new West Brom favourite

Pompey chief Mousinho, 39, is highly-regarded in the game and on Friday shot to favourite with some bookmakers to take over from Tony Mowbray at The Hawthorns.

Former defender Mousinho led the Fratton Park club to the League One title last term and achieved an impressive finish of 16th, securing the club's second status with relative ease.

Reports on the south coast state, however, the head coach is happy with life at Portsmouth with no official approach from the Baggies.

The Portsmouth boss recently stated his desire for 'a long and successful career' at Fratton Park to repay the club for taking a chance on him after managing Oxford.

Mousinho had climbed above other names in the odds for The Hawthorns hotseat over the last 24 hours.

Other contenders have been linked with succeeding Tony Mowbray at the helm of Albion in the last few days.

Tottenham coach Ryan Mason, who has twice been in caretaker charge of the Premier League club, has been tipped as a candidate.

The 33-year-old was looked at during the club's previous search for a head coach in January, it is understood, though is also comfortable and content with his role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Another 33-year-old, Shrewsbury-born MLS coach Eric Ramsay, has also been touted.

Ramsay was a coach at his hometown club, the youngest UEFA pro licence holder in Great Britain at 27, before taking an academy role at Chelsea. From there he became coach at Manchester United.

He took on a first senior head coach role at Minnesota United across the pond in 2024. His side are currently second after a flying start in the league's Western Conference.

Ramsay has also been linked with the vacant post at relegated Southampton but is believed to be enjoying his work on the Canadian border and in no rush to make a change.

Such a youthful coach is thought to be blueprint of Albion owners Bilkul, who are leading the search.