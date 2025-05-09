Club cleared to celebrate double after successful league appeal

On the pitch, Up & Comers beat Bridgnorth Spartans 6-3 in their final Premier Division game of the season last weekend to finish top of the standings, one point ahead of Church Stretton Town.

But they had to wait for that final placing to be confirmed after being charged with a breach of league rules, which could have seen them docked points.

In the meantime, they clinched the Tony Bywater Cup on Tuesday night thanks to 2-1 success over Church Stretton Town.

More than 1,000 fans were in attendance at Shrewsbury Town's Croud Meadow to see goals from Steve Hole and Alex Hughes secure a tense 2-1 success.

Hole and Hughes had put Up & Comers in charge, but the dismissal of Kevin Renshaw on 87 minutes and a late reply from Stretton made for a nervy final few minutes which they managed to survive.

Then, on Thursday, the celebrations could really kick in after the league informed Up & Comers that their appeal against the league management committee's decision had been successful and that they would be crowned champions.

But they will not be taking a step up in standard due to not meeting the ground grading standards required.

However, the league could still see a side move up with Haughmond, who are on for a top-four finish, having applied for promotion and obtained the necessary ground grading.

Action from Shrewsbury Up & Comers' 2-1 victory over Church Stretton Town in the final of the Tony Bywater Cup at Shrewsbury Town (Picture: Luigi D Photography)

The final round of league action saw Hole (two), Ryan Knott (two), Edward Brittleton and Shawn Melusi net for Up & Comers in the 6-3 win at Spartans.

Church Stretton pushed Up & Comers all the way and finished their campaign in resounding fashion at Newport.

Hat-tricks from Jack Briscoe and substitute Dean Richards, plus strikes from Matthew Cole, Sam Jones and Jordan Wells saw them win 9-0.

The day's other top-flight game saw Dawley Town beat visiting Morda United 2-0. Thomas Messham and Cain Patterson bagged the goals.

At the foot of the table, the league are awaiting relegation issues to be resolved at step six before announcing if any sides will be going down from the Premier.

NC United Development wrapping up the Division One title.

Needing a win to seal the deal, they powered to a 5-1 success at home to Meole Brace 1906.

But with United's first team playing in the Premier, league rules will prevent them from making the step up.

Second-placed Llanymynech, who were hoping for NC United to slip up, were held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Allscott Heath Development.

Brown Clee found their shooting boots as they eased to a 9-2 victory at home to Wrockwardine Wood Development, while SAHA FC beat visiting Wem Town Colts 4-1.