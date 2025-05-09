Chris Ball's AFC Telford United rallying cry for fans to catch Bucks bug

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bucks returned to National League North as a result of Monday's thrilling comeback play-off final success at Kettering Town. Kevin Wilkin's side will compete at step two again two years after 2023's relegation.

Wellington-born Hollywood film producer Ball was part of a consortium of 15 US businessman to purchase a 21 per cent stake in the Bucks in February 2024. Ball, who is a lifelong fan, was present in the directors' box at Latimer Park for the side's success and enjoyed the on-field celebrations that followed.

He is keen for the town to rally behind the club and catch the Bucks bug.

"Having been a supporter for all these years, to see some of these people crying - their love for the club is fantastic," said Ball.

"We've got to get the whole town behind us next year, the whole of Telford. All of the people that come down to the Bucks Head as I call it, they immediately become fans.

"The atmosphere in the semi-final (against Halesowen) was absolutely incredible, we've got to replicate that next season.

"When I was a kid we were getting two-and-a-half thousand every week. We've got to do that.

"Once you fill the Bucks Head with that kind of fan base it is rocking. It is fantastic."

Six-hundred supporters backed their side in Kettering and a further 1,000 watched on at SEAH Stadium, where a big screen was in place on the pitch.

Promotion to National North brings the potential of bigger crowds with the club looking to build on a return to the National League system.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have confirmed their end of season presentation evening will take place at the SEAH Stadium's Telford Suite on Saturday. Doors will open at 7pm and tickets - available from the club website from 5pm on Wednesday - cost £5.