Bowls round-up: Big money up for grabs on Saturday night

The finals of the £4,000 Adderley Open from 5.30pm boasts a 16-strong line-up littered with star names, with double British Senior Merit winner Matt Gilmore the headline act.

Local hot shots also taking aim at the £1,000 first prize include Sir John Bayley trio Reece Farr, Peter Grimston and Ayden Smith, plus Martin Gaut, Welsh aces Owen Jackson and Adam Penlington and Sinclair’s star recruit this season, Connor Chamberlain from Derbyshire.

“It would be great to see a good crowd for our first finals night,” said Jack Hazeldine, promoter of the comp at the North Shropshire village home of the Premier League club.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet been able to secure a bookmaker for the evening but I will keep trying – and thanks go to everyone who has played and supported us. “

The open comps boom in the county continues on Sunday with the one-day Sir John Bayley Mixed Pairs in Wellington, with some of the 32 spaces still available in the morning qualifier before the last eight are due to play for a near £400 first prize in the evening.

New home green

Using a new home green on Sunday is just one of the changes as yet another new era for Shropshire’s junior bowls team dawns.

The selectors of the under-18 side have picked Shrewsbury area village club Bicton to host the 12-a-side home leg of the British Junior County Championship Premier Division opener against Wales (2pm).

But it’s in the away leg at Bangor on the Menai Straits that the latest three newcomers will make their county debut as Wem USC pair Jacob Brookes and Myles Fisher come into the side along with and Logan Church (Sinclair).

Luke Morris captains the away side and plays at No.1, the seven reserves named to travel including five of his younger Sir John Bayley clubmates.

Prince of Wales Hotel bowlers dominate the Bicton side, Cerys Marshall the skipper at No.1, and County Deputy President Andy Jones is eager to see a big turnout of supporters at his home club.

“The selectors have turned to a new green at Bicton for the home leg and our juniors are hoping to match their win against Wales last year,” said a county association spokesperson.

County action continues on Monday with the qualifier for the British Veterans Merit – to be played at Prees in July – being hosted by Childs Ercall from 1pm, entries taken on the day (£6) before that time.