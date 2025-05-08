Whitchurch Alport boss makes future glory claim after cup triumph

Shillcock delivered his first silverware as a manager by leading the Yockings Park club to a 3-0 county cup triumph over Allscott Heath at SEAH Stadium in Telford.

Winger Harry Bower inspired the success with a double and Lewis Bloor had opened the scoring inside 10 minutes. Much of Alport's work was done by the quarter of an hour mark as Bower doubled the lead on 12 minutes.

Shillcock, who was appointed from Market Drayton Town in October 2023, saw his troops fall shy of a play-off place by one place and three points in the Midland Premier this season.

Alport's campaign also brought a memorable run to the quarter-final of the FA Vase, for the second time in four seasons, but the club got their hands on silverware with the victory over Allscott, who play one division below.

"I wasn't happy at half-time but 3-0 in the cup ... it doesn't matter. You just win," Shillcock said.

"The brief now is that if we want to win silverware as a group there has to be a trigger somewhere and it is normally that first piece and this is our first piece."

The Alport boss added: "(Champions of Shropshire) Sounds good - doesn't it? After a long, hard season the group needed some silverware and I'm pleased for them.

FA Allscott vs Whitchurch TJ Vickers Cup 07-05-2025 Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography.

"There were chances for both, 3-0 on paper doesn't do justice for some efforts Allscott had, more so in the first half. Jack (Sheward) made a couple of saves.

"But we controlled the majority of the ball. We missed that bit of ruthlessness but it feels good to be a winner and have my first silverware."

Former Telford and TNS winger Bower, who was awarded player of the match, made the scoreline safe in the second period but Shillcock was keen to point out goalkeeper Sheward's impact.

He added: "People take the mickey when I say Jack's the best goalkeeper at step five but he is - and beyond. We have to appreciate we have a serious talent in goal because one day that talent won't be in the net."

And the boss said of the vocal travelling support from north Shropshire: "I love it when they're singing 'Red Army' and giving it the big one. We're going to need them to give it the big one next year because I made promises to this club and I aim to try to deliver them.

"We need to go one bigger next year and that is the goal."