Secret to next level for West Brom's Daryl Dike could be 'nasty streak'

The burly frontman converted a fine header on his long-awaited return to starters orders in the 5-3 victory over Luton on the final day of the season last weekend.

It was a heart-warming moment for Dike, whose last league start was 25 months earlier. In the time between he had spent the best part of two years sidelined with ruptured Achilles tendon injuries and other setbacks.

Baggies caretaker boss James Morrison, the former midfielder and first-team coach, could not hide his delight for the returning frontman and believes there remains scope for the 24-year-old to progress his career.

"I'm really happy for him, he's a good lad. We worked quite closely," Morrison said.

"I've been trying to get him to use his body more and be in that box."

Dike's three-and-a-half years at The Hawthorns have been blighted by several long-term fitness setbacks.

He was a £7million recruit by former boss Valerien Ismael, who managed Dike at Barnsley, but has been restricted to just 40 league appearances - consisting of 16 starts - since January 2022. He first returned as a substitute under Tony Mowbray in February but the head coach, sacked last month, was reluctant to start him.

At the end of each stage of his rehabilitation there has been suggestion Dike has shed muscle weight in a bid to become more lean.

Morrison has called on Dike to understand his game and be more 'nasty' in a bid to realise his potential.

Former interim Morrison added: "I feel he can get to the next level. He's got to keep working on his game and realise what his game is.

"He's got to be a bit nastier to play against. I want him to use his body more, his physicality more.

"He's been back now for a few months, he's been training regularly, so he's been in a good place."

He said of Dike's staggered return to first-team action: "I see both sides of it. As a player if you've been out injured you are desperate to get back.

"But the bigger picture is you've had two years out, so let's just be patient and take your time.

"Other people will probably be thinking 'where was he before (scoring on Saturday)?' but that's football."