Premier League 2025/16: Where will Wolves finish next season?

Vitor Pereira has been a revelation since his arrival at the club and has lifted Wolves from 19th in the table to 13th in less than 20 games.

During that time the Portuguese head coach has delivered European form in terms of results with excitement building for next season.

Wolves can finish as high as 12th and as low as 17th this season with three games remaining.

And the bookies have made their early prediction for Wolves' finishing position for 2025/26.

Pereira's men are currently 1000/1 shots to win the Premier League and are predicted to finish 16th according to the majority of high street bookmakers.

The three promoted clubs are favourites to go straight back down to the Championship in a repeat of this season while Brentford will be 17th according to the odds.

Fulham, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton are expected to finish 16th-13th in that order with Liverpool winning the title ahead of Manchester City.