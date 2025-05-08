Former West Brom favourite hints at next club talks aged 38

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dorrans, who turned 38 on Monday, is to depart Johnstone Burgh, who play in the West of Scotland League Premier Division, in the sixth tier of the nation's pyramid, at the end of the season.

He spent 18 months at the Johnstone-based club and helped them to promotion last season having taken some time out of the game after departing previous club Dunfermline in 2022. He cited 'family reasons' as the reason behind his imminent departure from the semi-professional outfit.

The midfielder has been a regular part of the squad who achieved promotion the First Division via a third-placed finish last term and have put in an eye-catching fight for back-to-back promotions this time around - only to fall short to champions Clydebank.

The Baggies hero scored 26 goals in 189 Albion appearances - mainly in the Premier League - between 2008 and 2015. Upon departing The Hawthorns at aged 28 his career has spanned another decade with another six clubs, including Norwich, Rangers, a spell in Australia with Western Sydney as well as Dundee and Dunfermline in his homeland.

Twelve-cap international Dorrans, who is from Glasgow, can still sign off in style from Johnstone Burgh. His side have a second leg of the Scottish Junior Cup semi-final on Sunday week, May 18, in which they trail Largs Thistle 1-0.

On his decision to leave and the end of the season and future plans, Dorrans said: "I'm not too sure about that at the minute.

"Before I signed here I was going down the route of stepping away from the playing side because I took a bit of time off after I left Dunfermline.

"Now it's family reasons why I'm moving on. In terms of keep playing I'm not going to close the door on that - I've got a couple of options to speak to. Time will tell what I do after that."

Johnstone Burgh's Keanie Park home is a modest set-up and far removed from the popular midfielder's style playing at The Hawthorns, Carrow Road and Ibrox.

"It's been really good, an eye-opener as well, I'd never been at this level before and that's what interested me at the beginning," Dorrans added.

"A lot of people involved are really good, a great bunch, I really enjoyed my time. It's different from the levels I've played at before but I've enjoyed it, kept me busy training on Tuesday and Thursday night and playing at the weekend so it's served its purpose for me for 18 months."

The midfielder, who bagged 18 goals from midfield in the 2009/2010 promotion campaign, said: "The facilities and infrastructure ... the clubs I've played, especially down in England, there are big clubs.

"Coming here intrigued me, I liked the vision and where they wanted to go. They are trying to put things in place to go as high as possible. But there are restrictions at this level."

Dorrans continued: "There are certainly some good footballers at this level. I've come against some good teams and good players. People at this level are thriving to get to the next step.

"I just want to say a thank you, when I came off the other day they were giving me a round of applause and everybody is friendly. There are a lot of good people behind the scenes people don't see."