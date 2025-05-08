Experienced defender backs himself to keep Wolves place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 33-year-old has been one of the most consistent players since Vitor Pereira took charge after the Irishman reinvented himself as a centre-back on the right of Wolves' back three.

However, he faces a battle to keep his place next season and could potentially take on Nasser Djiga, Santi Bueno and the returning Yerson Mosquera for his position

But Doherty, who will be going into the final year of his contract, is confident of beating the competition.

"The target for me is to just have a great pre-season," Doherty said.

"I had a great pre-season last summer because I knew I was going to play the first couple of games of the season, because Nelson was suspended.

"So I had my head down in pre-season, got really into great condition and I had that goal because I knew I was going to start the season.