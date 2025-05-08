Bowls round-up: Trophies up for grabs

Tilstock is the venue for the North Shropshire association’s ‘Newbie’ competition with a 10am start time and entries costing £5.

“This is for bowlers who started playing in the last two years (ie from the 2023 season) and has a round robin format leading into a knockout to find an eventual winner,” said organiser Jack Hazeldine.

This competition attracted 22 entries last year but a minimum is required for it to go ahead – and if that is reached entries will then also be taken on the day.

Hazeldine has a busy day ahead as at night he has the first finals of the £4,000 Adderley Open to run when the last 16 chase a Champion of Champions ticket.

Edgmond Summer Open

It’s not too late for bowlers to enter the Edgmond Summer Open later this month.

Promoter Sarah Glenholmes reports “still a few places available” in the one-dayer on Saturday, May 24, for 32 entries at £20 each to play for a £250 first prize, contact her on 07792 428685.

Meanwhile, after a few drop outs and date changes, there are three spaces available in the Beryl Taylor Memorial at Shifnal on the night of Saturday, June 7. Finals night is July 5 and the organiser is Nathan Lacey.

And there are now just 10 of the 64 places left in the Sinclair Open, also being played on Saturday nights, with the finals on Saturday, August 16, details from Stuart Church on 07877 857721, cost £20.

A day to remember for Hinton family

Happy ladies doubles finalists (from left) winners Helen Hinton & Kerry Dance, Colleen Harding & Sarah Weaver

The Hinton family enjoyed an afternoon to remember at the North Shropshire bowling association’s doubles day.

Mum Helen, dad Carl and son Ben all reached the finals of the ladies and men’s competitions at Prees, but only one of them ended up with hands on a trophy.

It was Helen and her District Club partner Kerry Dance who won the ladies title thanks to a 21-18 victory over Sarah Weaver & Colleen Harding (Wem USC) in Sunday’s final.

“So happy to have won the ladies doubles with my fabulous partner Kerry Dance, we made a good team on an amazing day,” said an elated Helen.

But Carl and Ben Hinton (Woore) lost the men’s showdown 21-11 against Adderley duo Rich Lawson and Ian Howell on a day that delighted organiser Jack Hazeldine.

“There were 21 entries in the men’s doubles and 12 in the ladies – a fantastic turnout on a wonderful sunny day,” he said. “I am over the moon with how many came to play. Thank you so much!”

Women’s semi-final scores – Dance & Hinton 21 Heather Ashton & Sally Glover 10; Weaver & Harding 21 Donna Bennett & Gaynor Smith 17.

Men’s semis results – Lawson & Howell 21 Paul Bradley & Nick Hughes 19; C & B Hinton 21 Gary & Conner Whitehall 13.