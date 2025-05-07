Wolves' rising stars have a chance to earn first team chance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The head coach, who previously worked in Porto's academy earlier in his career, is keen to give rising stars an opportunity to break into the Premier League squad.

Wolves have a number of promising youngsters - including 17-year-old Luke Rawlings who recently signed his first professional contract - and Pereira is preparing some of them for a chance in pre-season.

"Every week, we bring a few players from the academy to work with us, and at this moment, there are three, four or five players who can do the pre-season with us and maybe make part of the squad for next season," Pereira said.

"We have some good players, and we do good work in the academy.