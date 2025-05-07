Bucks women secure runners-up spot in West Midlands League

Despite missing out on the title to Hednesford, Sasha Woodhouse scored a brace to help her side to an away victory. Abbie Baldwin, Olivia Bellamy and Jemma Smith also netted for Telford, who are confirmed runners-up in the division.

Shifnal Town edged out Solihull Sporting 1-0 away from home in the Premier Division. They are third thanks to Maria Bell’s goal separating the sides, leaving them three points ahead of Port Vale and seven clear of Shropshire rivals Shrewsbury Town.

Albrighton suffered their third straight loss in the Staffordshire Girls & Ladies Premier Division, losing 6-0 to Chasetown to remain fifth in the league. Whitchurch Alport got a walkover against bottom-side Doveridge.

Telford Town only need a draw against second-placed Broseley to win the Shropshire League Premier Division title after defeating SAHA 6-0.

Lacie Everton-Holden netted five for the title-favourites, with Kim Holden-James scoring the sixth.

Mollie Lenc scored four for Worthen Juniors, who won 6-0 at Dawley Town. Kimberley Bebbington and Lauren Richards also made the scoresheet.

Lenc is now top of the league’s scoring chart with 35 goals, followed in second by Broseley’s Emily Ratcliffe, who also netted four against Newport.

Broseley won 8-0 away from home as Lauren Fawcett-Enright, Abbie Norry, Tyla Richards and Micaela Gledhill added to the tally. Broseley remain second, four ahead of Shrewsbury Up & Comers, and a point behind Telford Town.

Millie Lewis-Duckett got a hat-trick for Allscott Heath Development to edge out Prees Club United 3-2, widening the gap between ninth and 10th to eight points.

Shawbury United won 2-0 at Bridgnorth Spartans, with Kaitlin Brookes and Kelly-Anne Gordon finding the net to climb to fourth.