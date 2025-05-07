Bowls round-up: Big rivals clash again in Waterloo semi-finals

Shropshire star Callum Wraight and Greg Smith, who is once again playing for Wrockwardine Wood in the Premier League, renewed rivalry in the semi-finals on Bank Holiday Monday.

And it was Smith who came out on top 21-17 before going on to land the title for a fourth time, plus a £1,100 first prize, by beating James Wilcox 21-19.

Castlefields king had to settle for £300 as compensation, his third scalp being Josh Mordue 21-20 on a day that saw Reece Farr (Sir John Bayley) bow out at the quarter-final stage.

But the night before Wraight had enjoyed success in the £8,000 Ribblesdale Classic in Clitheroe, qualifying for the finals day on May 25 for only the second time by hammering David Walker 21-3.

The Shrewsbury star’s pursuit of titles continues this weekend in the Preston area with the one-day Tom Baron Cup at Woodplumpton on Saturday and the finals for the last 16 in the Penwortham Singles next day.

Meanwhile, new Sinclair signing Connor Chamberlain – who travels from Derbyshire – won the one-day Haunchwood Open, having also qualified in the last session of the £8,000 Adderley Open on Saturday night alongside travel partner Rikki Higgs.

Trio to make county debuts

Three young bowlers will make their debuts for Shropshire in the opening British Junior County Championship match at the weekend.

Jacob Brookes, Myles Fisher and Logan Church all come into the side for Sunday’s premier division appointment with Wales.

The trio will play in the away leg at Bangor, where the county’s selectors will have to cope with Ben Cutler – who was picked to play at No.3 – being unavailable.

Shrewsbury village club Bicton host the home leg (2pm start) as Shropshire look to repeat last year’s win over Wales by 24 shots with 14 winners out of the 24 individual games.

Shropshire to face Derbyshire in opener

Shropshire's top bowlers will play Derbyshire in their British Senior County Championship opener next month.

They had to wait to know their opponents on Sunday, June 1, after being drawn in a three-strong qualifying section four.

The schedule had them down to play the losers of the Derbyshire against Yorkshire match at the weekend – and the White Rose giants, beaten finalists last year, won that by 26 shots.

Shropshire’s selectors have some big decisions to make as they will have a diminished pool to pick from with Colin Smith and Jack Hewitt unavailable, Paul Evans having returned to play for Staffordshire and Clay Flattley appearing for Wales.