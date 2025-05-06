Wolves to offer star man a new contract

The left-wing-back is one of the club's most valuable assets, with a host of top European teams previously linked to him - including Premier League champions Liverpool and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

He joined from French club Angers - initially on loan - in October 2020 before signing a five-year contract at Molineux in a £10million deal. Angers retain a 50 per cent sell-on, but Wolves have the option to buy that out for £9.5million.

With a year to run on that five-year deal, with the option of another, Wolves are keen to secure the 23-year-old Algerian international's future and will open contract talks with him.

Wolves are likely to lose Matheus Cunha this summer, with his £62.5million release clause expected to be triggered, while Pablo Sarabia is expected to leave when his contract ends. Captain Nelson Semedo is also out of contract.

After two seasons finding his feet in the West Midlands, Ait-Nouri enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2023/24 when he became one of Wolves' most potent attacking threats.

And though he endured a bit of a drop-off earlier this season, he has now battled his way back to form under Vitor Pereira and been nominated for Premier League player of the month for April alongside team-mate Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The Algerian set up Larsen to score in the 4-2 win over Tottenham and later notched himself against the North London side. He also collected another assist in the 3-0 victory over Leicester City - one of three clean sheets he helped Wolves keep during the month.

That has taken him to four goals and seven assists this season.