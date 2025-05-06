Exclusive: Shrewsbury Town conduct first business of the summer
Shrewsbury Town have chosen to activate the extension clause in Taylor Perry’s contract, the Shropshire Star understands.
The former Wolves man signed a two-year deal with Salop back in 2023 with an option in the contract for a further year should Town wish to activate it - which they now have done - meaning he will be in Michael Appleton's squad for their League Two campaign.
The 23-year-old has made 76 League One appearances since his arrival scoring his first goal in the 2-1 defeat at Elland Road against Leeds in the Carabao Cup in just his second appearance.
Perry’s first league goal was a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Cambridge United in mid-October 2023.