Michael Appleton reveals key hope as Shrewsbury Town embark on ‘big’ summer

Salop completed their awful League One campaign last weekend as they were beaten for the 29th time of the 46 game season, this time by Crawley at the Croud Meadow.

Relegation to League Two, after 10 years in the third tier of English football, was confirmed ahead of their clash with Wigan on Good Friday.

Salop confirmed Michael Appleton had signed a fresh terms in Shropshire ahead of their final game, and the boss said after the match it is going to be a busy summer as they assemble their squad to attack the fourth tier.

And after nine months with very little for anyone connected with the football club to shout about, Appleton hopes a new start will provide everyone with some optimism.

“New faces for a start,” he said when asked what this summer will bring. “I think new optimism, hopefully.

“It is going to be a big summer, we know that. It has to be a fresh start for everybody, me included.

“There are a few players who are looking to get a bit of time and stepping away from it, but I said to them to make sure they are back and raring to go because it is full steam ahead from about June 25.

“We will be fitter, stronger and better in both boxes.”