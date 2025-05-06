"He's a player that I put my hopes in" - Wolves signing backed to flourish

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The £12.7million summer signing found minutes hard to come by under Gary O'Neil, but he has been given fresh chances under Vitor Pereira with regular appearances from the bench.

Gomes has also found his position in Pereira's system, as a versatile wing-back that can play on both flanks, and the head coach expects big things from Gomes once he fixes his shortcomings.

"He's a player I like a lot," Pereira said.

"He's fast, he's committed every time, but we need to control his injury because it's not finished.

"He needs to improve some important things, especially with the ball and looking for the solutions and it's something we're working with him to fix.

"But he's a player for the future.