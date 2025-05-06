Dave Edwards: Wolves must put the City game to bed and end season on a high

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

I listened to Pep Guardiola speak the day before the game in his press conference and he was full of admiration for Vitor Pereira, a lot of the Wolves players and how they play, how efficient they are and how much they could hurt the opposition.

Pep definitely didn't take the game lightly, they've fighting for a Champions League spot and it was a big game for them.

For the opening 30 minutes, Wolves lived up to that expectation. Without seeming to be brilliant, they were very, very effective and should have been 2-0 up.

The Munetsi chance was the big one. It was an excellent pass by Cunha through to Bellegarde, who gets his pass to Munetsi wrong at the vital moment.

It's an easy pass as well and he'll be really disappointed with that.

Rayan Ait-Nouri then had his chance and City were rocked in the opening half an hour.