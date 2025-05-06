Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury future can be bright with Michael Appleton at the helm

It's been so difficult for various reasons and that's culminated in, ultimately, a poor season on the pitch, finishing 14 points from safety.

We knew it would be a big ask to stay in the league this year, but everyone will be really disappointed that we were so far away from doing so.

We're glad to see the back of the season and the final day defeat to Crawley probably sums up the season, to a degree.

There were some OK moments, a bit of bad luck along the way, but we were not quite good enough to get the result.

Callum Stewart had a good early chance and it would have been great for him to get a goal and get his tally up and running.

The big turning point was what looked like, from the angles I've seen, a poor refereeing decision.

A penalty and a red card for Josh Feeney and everyone was perplexed in the stadium at how long it took to give Feeney a red card.