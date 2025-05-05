Emotional Kevin Wilkin dedicates AFC Telford United rollercoaster win to fans

The Bucks boss was visibly emotional speaking shortly after their 4-2 play-off final victory over Kettering Town, almost exactly one year on from their defeat to Leamington in last season’s final.

And Wilkin dedicated the victory to the Telford supporters, both those at Latimer Park and those following events at home, on an afternoon where his side won their first away game since January.

“It’s nice to reward all those people behind the goal who have followed us through thick and thin,” he beamed. “The club’s been through some difficult times in recent years and (the supporters) expect a lot, and they deserve a lot.”

Wilkin added: “To be able to pay all of those fans who support us up and down the country with a promotion is fantastic.

“I’ve not been very good at play-off games as of late, my record’s not been great I have to say, so to do it like that today after we’ve all worked so hard all season – this is what we do it for.

“I love to see it when people are enjoying themselves, and there were lots of smiling faces there today, a lot of happy people.

Jubilant AFC Telford players at full-time. Pic: Kieren Griffin

“We all need a release in our lives and a reason to smile and be happy. Football provides that for a lot of people - especially me – and I’m delighted to get over the line today.”

After Wednesday's semi-final victory over Halesowen Town the Bucks boss was spotted jumping into the crowd at the SEAH Stadium, but did he do the same at Latimer Park?

“I didn’t, and to be honest I’m still paying for doing it on Wednesday,” Wilkin said. “My legs aren’t feeling great and if I’d have gone in there today I probably wouldn’t have got out.

“I didn’t get in there today, but I’m so pleased for those people because it costs a hell of a lot of money to follow any football club and ours are very passionate and follow us up and down the country.

Kevin Wilkin celebrates. Pic: Kieren Griffin

“They’re a credit to us, and it’s really important that they enjoy this occasion.”

Wilkin also admitted discussion of his side’s away record leading into the final had played on his mind, but did not make it into his final rallying call to his players before kick-off.

“I didn’t need reminding of (the away form),” he joked. “Even in my team talk I was trying not to mention anything like that because we’ve been on an okay run of late, but we drew too many away games that’s for sure.

“I feel so lucky to be able to work with some really good players and some really good people who deserve a tremendous amount of credit.

“People have been really nice and complimentary to me, but there are so many others who have put a whole lot of effort into this to allow all of this to come together.”