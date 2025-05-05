AFC Telford United investor Chris Ball: Greatest day of my life as fan

The film producer, who came on board as his consortium purchased 21 per cent of the club last year, has been a lifelong supporter of his hometown club and lived through all the emotions of a remarkable 4-2 comeback victory featuring four second-half goals.

Ball compared the day to when Telford United fought to down Hillingdon Borough 3-2 in the FA Trophy final in May 1971.

"It was unbelievable!" Ball told the Shropshire Star during an emotional post-match interview on the field after celebrating in front of fans. "Especially after last year and losing at home in front of our own fans.

"In the first half I thought we were going to blow it. The second half was just incredible."

Telford needed four second-half goals, all scored in front of their travelling cohort of 600 supporters, to twice rally and win on a stunning occasion for the club.

"Our fans were just unbelievable," Ball added. "We were making more noise than them all the way through and what a thrill it was, an absolute thrill. It was just fantastic.

"I've been a fan since the late 60s and early 70s and I've never quite experienced anything like that. There was the Wembley final when we came back and won 3-2 against Hillingdon, but this was somehow way better. It was unbelievable.

"Scoring four goals in the second half in front of the fans was unbelievable and being on pitch afterwards was the same."

For Wilkin and Telford it was a return to National League North at the second time of asking after last season's 1-0 defeat against Leamington at the New Bucks Head.

Wilkin had endured play-off disappointment as Brackley and Telford boss but, along with the club's board, lapped up the jubilant scenes at full-time of a sold-out Latimer Park.

Orrin Pendley, Jordan Piggott, Jahdahn Friyde-Parker and Rhys Hilton netted the goals on an unforgettable afternoon, watched on by 1,000 fans on a big screen at the club's New Bucks Head home in Telford.