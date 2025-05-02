Will West Brom owners Bilkul pay compensation for Tony Mowbray's replacement?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Mowbray was axed on Easter Monday following a run of five defeats in six games that had seen Albion falter in the race for the play-offs.

James Morrison is currently in interim charge until the end of the campaign - as Albion undertake a thorough recruitment process to appoint their new head coach.

In the last week a number of names have been linked with the job - with QPR's Marti Cifuentes being tipped earlier this week to land the Albion job.

The Spaniard's representatives reportedly held talks with the Baggies, before the Rs placed him on gardening leave amid the speculation.

However, Cifuentes is not on Albion's shortlist and will not become the club's new head coach, as owners Bilkul and sporting director Andrew Nestor continue in their process to find Mowbray's successor.

If Albion had made a move for Cifuentes, they would have had to pay the Loftus Road club compensation. A number of other names linked to the job are also currently in work - meaning Albion would have to fork out if they wanted to bring them to The Hawthorns.

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury have looked at the latest in the club's managerial search - and debated whether the club will opt to pay compensation for their new head coach, or go for an out of work manager as they did earlier this year.