Where West Brom can finish in Championship table and startling 25 year low points tally

Albion's dreadful recent form has seen them go from being in the driving seat for a play-off spot just a few weeks ago - to now facing a dead rubber on the final day.

For Saturday's opponents Luton Town, they have plenty to play for in their fight for survival at the bottom of the table.

But for Albion, it is their final outing in what has been a wasteful end to a season that at times showed much promise.

If they fail to win on Saturday and other results go against them, it could be their lowest finish in the second tier for decades.

Where could Albion finish?

West Brom go into the final day of the season sitting tenth in the table on 61 points.

A victory on the final day could potentially lift them up one place into ninth. That is if Middlesbrough fail to win and Albion overturn a two goal swing.

Albion's goal difference is currently eight, while Boro's is ten.

However, if Albion fail to beat Luton and Swansea City beat Oxford United, then they will leapfrog the Baggies and that would leave them finishing 11th in the table.

That would be their lowest position in the final standings for 25 years. Back in the 2021/22 under Valerien Ismael and then Steve Bruce, Albion slipped down to a final position of tenth.

The following season, despite going into the final day of the 22/23 campaign with an outside chance of a play-off spot, the Baggies ended in ninth place.

Lowest points total

Albion are also set to end the season having collected the lowest number of points for two and a half decades.

Since the turn of the millennium and from the 2001/2002 campaign onwards, when Albion have been in the second tier they have always been competing at the top end of the table.

In recent campaigns, under Ismael and Bruce and then Corberan during his first months in the job, Albion ended with 67 and 66 points respectively.

This season, even if they manage to beat Luton on Saturday, their 64 point haul will be the lowest Albion have had outside of the Premier League since the 1999/2000 campaign.

Back in that season, Gary Megson had arrived midway through the season to steer Albion clear of relegation, and they managed it on the final day thanks to goals from Bob Taylor and Richard Sneekes in a 2-0 win over Charlton. The win saw them finish on 49 points, three clear of the relegation zone.