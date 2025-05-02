West Brom v Luton: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up with fans to say farewell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The visit of Luton is not an ideal sign-off for the Baggies, in 10th with nothing on the line, against the Hatters ultra focused and scrapping tooth and nail for survival.

The final game - or games - of the season with little to play for are often the time managers or head coaches - or interims! - can experiment with their selections, perhaps with an eye on the future.

But caretaker Morrison, in charge for his second and final time with an appointment to be made in the coming weeks, will be mindful of signing off from his stint in winning style and not having gone under to a Hatters side determined to survive.

With that in mind Morrison, the former midfielder and first-team coach, is not going to throw a host of burgeoning youngsters into his starting line-up. Some, such as Harry Whitwell, Michael Parker and others, could make the bench.

Others I do not expect too many alterations from the side who claimed a point in last weekend's dead rubber stalemate at Cardiff - though a point for the hosts was not enough for their survival push to continue.

James Morrison will be in the home dugout at The Hawthorns against Luton. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

In my final prediction of the season below, I have opted for a few changes from south Wales.