West Brom make Josh Maja call ahead of Luton finale as James Morrison makes Daryl Dike hint

Morrison, who will oversee the second and final game of his caretaker stewardship, also hinted at more involvement for Maja's fellow striker Daryl Dike, who has been a substitute since returning from long-term injury in February.

Twelve-goal Maja, 26, has not played since January 4 due to a lower leg injury that required surgery which brought an early end to his excellent campaign.

Former head coach Tony Mowbray, who was dismissed on Easter Monday, had previously suggested Maja's return may be brought forward if Albion could still make a push to finish in the play-offs. The Baggies' desperate run of form and late collapse to one win in nine put paid to hopes as the club slipped down to 10th in the Championship ahead of the finale at home to the Hatters.

Morrison, the former midfielder and first-team coach, said: "We are not going to risk him (Maja) at this moment but he is training well on the grass and all that.

"I feel like, for him being out a long time, there’s no point in risking it. He can get a good pre season under his belt and come back firing."

Asked whether more involved for Dike is a possibility on the final day, Morrison replied: "The simple answer is yes - he's in my mind yes."

United States international Dike has spent at least two of his three years at the club sidelined through major injuries. Mowbray said before his exit he saw Dike in a substitute role due to the striker's tailored training regime to aid his recovery.

Albion otherwise will make a late call on skipper Jed Wallace, who has felt discomfort in his calf this week. Midfielder Jayson Molumby is back from illness which sidelined him last weekend.

Attacking midfielder Tammer Bany, the £3.3million winter recruit from Randers in his homeland of Denmark, has trained in full as he returns from a hamstring issue. He was not ready to make the bench in south Wales last week.

Morrison insisted there will be no selection calls made on sentiment with three senior Albion players out of contract and expected to depart at the end of June.

Attacking Grady Diangana and John Swift, as well as defender Semi Ajayi, see their deals at The Hawthorns expire.

"All I'm concentrating on is selecting the right personnel for the victory," the head coach said of selection. "All I'm concentrating on is the victory.

"Football's a tough game at times and they have got to remember the good times. Semi and Grady got promotion under their belts. They know it themselves. I'd like to thank them for their efforts over the time."

Matt Bloomfield's Hatters come to the Black Country for the lunchtime kick-off, broadcast live on Sky Sports, currently one place and one point above the drop zone.

Prior to being made first-team coach by Mowbray, Morrison was in a youth coaching role at Albion and has a good grasp on the club's burgeoning talents.

Promising midfielder Harry Whitwell was an unused substitute at Cardiff and the likelihood is more youth players could be involved against Luton on Saturday.

Morrison confirmed, however, youngsters will not be thrust into the starting line-up on the final day, partly due to what is on the line for the Bedfordshire visitors.

Whitwell is expected to make the matchday squad again. There could be an opportunity for defensive duo Jamal Mohammed and Michael Parker, both who have been on the bench in the league in the last couple of months but are yet to taste first-team minutes.

Sky's decision to select the fixture amid the scramble for survival suggests the broadcasts smell a Luton victory. The Hatters are one of five - excluding all-but down Plymouth - whose fate can be sealed.

Morrison did not mind the news that the broadcasters selected the clash on their second major channel. He added: "When I saw it was on Sky I was pretty happy to be honest.

"There will be no backwards step. Everyone will be watching, we've got to be respectful of the other teams down there.

"Luton will be a tough game but I think we've got enough to compete."