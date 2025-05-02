Vitor Pereira working to crack the 'Da Vinci Code' as Wolves take on Manchester City
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira is working to crack the 'Da Vinci Code' when he takes on 'special' Pep Guardiola in tonight's crunch clash.
By Liam Keen
The head coach will pit his wits against the Spaniard for just the second time in his career tonight, after their 2011 meeting between Porto and Barcelona.
Pereira suffered a 2-0 loss that day in the European Super Cup and 14 years later the Wolves head coach was full of praise for his dugout adversary.
"Pep is a top, world class manager," Pereira said.
"I admire him because he's a manager that's a Da Vinci in football. He's looking for the future and tries to reinvent football, to bring new ideas.