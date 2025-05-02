'The right move': Jonny Drury view on Michael Appleton's permanent Shrewsbury Town deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Appleton stepped in as interim boss following the sudden departure of Gareth Ainsworth, with Salop destined for the drop.

Despite struggling for results, Appleton has overseen a change in Salop's style of play, and picked up his first victory in charge with an impressive at at Barnsley on Saturday.

Jonny looks at why sticking with Appleton, who has achieved success in League Two in the past, is the right move and why his track record in the transfer market should bring optimism to the Salop fans