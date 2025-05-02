Steve Bull: Wolves can rise to the occasion against Manchester City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

They have some very talented and skilful players, but so do we! I'd argue they will be more scared of us than we are of them because we're playing with freedom at the moment and cruising.

The run will come to an end eventually, but fingers crossed it won't be against Man City.

Under the floodlights on a Friday night, with plenty of travelling fans, I hope the players don't take their foot off the gas and I don't think they will.

We can finish this season on a high and beating Man City would be massive.

I'm not worried about the opposition, just us, and we need to keep building momentum and get as high up the league as we can. The fans deserve something to cheer about.