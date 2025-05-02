Shrewsbury v Crawley preview: The end is nigh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There has been little to cheer over the last nine months for the loyal Shrews fans who have followed their club home and away over the course of a 46-match third-tier season.

Shrews have spent the last 10 years in the league, but this weekend they will have to wave goodbye to it.

Town are still trying to put respectability to their campaign. They currently have 33 points, and a win against Crawley - a side they beat 5-3 in an eight-goal thriller under Paul Hurst earlier in the campaign - might ease the pain of fans just a fraction.

Back-to-back wins would be nice for Shrewsbury heading into the summer.

On the whole, it has been an awful season - Salop have won just eight League One games.