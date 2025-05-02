Michael Appleton eager to get started at Shrewsbury Town put makes 'naïve' promotion point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 49-year-old from Salford signed a two-year contract to extend his temporary spell at the club beyond Saturday's season finale at home to Crawley.

It will Town's final fixture in League One after a miserable season ended in relegation and Appleton - who was appointed to replace Gareth Ainsworth in late March - has been selected as the man to lead the squad's long-term rebuild.

Town remain in a position where chairman Roland Wycherley is actively looking for a sale of the club and head coach Appleton suggested while things such as playing budgets are up in the air, there can be no guarantees of immediate League Two success.

"That (promotion) will depend on a lot of things," Appleton said at his press conference after signing the deal. "Players we can keep, players we can get rid of, budget, a lot of things can affect that.

"The chairman is working really hard for investment into the club or a potential takeover. I'm not going to be naïve enough to say we're going to get automatic promotion or promotion as a definite. That would be stupid without 100 per cent knowing the figures."

Asked if his new contract was a sign a takeover was progressing, Appleton replied: "From what I hear there's definitely a lot of interest in the club and why wouldn't there? A fantastic stadium, good training ground, a really well run club for a number of years.

"There's a lot of basket cases out there and this certainly isn't one.

"Only yesterday I had conversations with the chairman and he told me there are still lots of interested parties."

He added on whether a takeover would result in an increased budget: "If a takeover happens then that is an obvious thing. The reality is we're a club relegated from League One.

"If the club does go to another group or person they will want to be successful and to do that I'd imagine they'd have an idea on the finances of success for League Two level and it's up to them."

Following Saturday's home finale Appleton will hold talks with the squad to deliver news about the futures of players who are both under and out of contract.

A significant chunk - 13 in total - remain under deals into next season at Croud Meadow. Appleton said there is a possibility contracts can be settled to allow some players to move on as the club look to rebuild.

The former Charlton, Blackpool and Portsmouth boss confirmed there will be no further changes to his backroom staff.