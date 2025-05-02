Manchester City v Wolves preview: Vitor Pereira focused on Wolves' style ahead of Etihad trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Confidence and belief is high among Vitor Pereira's group, who are aiming for a seventh consecutive top flight win when they take on Manchester City at the Etihad.

If they manage it, Wolves will equal the same run from 1946, when the great Stan Cullis was still playing for the club.

City may not be at their exciting best this season but Pep Guardiola's side have hit some form and are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions, winning six.

Wolves are the Premier League's in-form side, however, and Pereira insists he has paid no attention to tactics in training this week and has instead focused on making sure morale remains high.

"We are happy and when I look at the faces, I see the happiness," the head coach said.

"This is a good environment, confident in the future, this is what we are building."