Former Wolves defender Dave Woodfield dies aged 81

Woodfield enjoyed a lengthy spell at Molineux having initially joined the club as an amateur.

Between 1959 and 1971, he made 276 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals.

Although able to play in a number of positions, it was in the centre of the defence where Woodfield established himself.

After signing as an amateur, he turned professional within a year and progressed through the club's youth ranks.

He was handed his senior debut by legendary manager Stan Cullis in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Molineux in April 1962.

The 1962/63 season saw him establish himself as a regular. He suffered relegation with the club in 1964/65 before playing a key role under boss Ronnie Allen as Wolves returned to the top flight at the end of the 1966/67 campaign.

Woodfield was afforded a testimonial by Wolves before leaving for Watford in 1971.

After retiring he was assistant boss to Bill McGarry at Newcastle before coaching in Kuwait, Bahrain, Brunei and Malaysia.