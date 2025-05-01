Wolves and Aston Villa forwards nominated for goal of the month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Spanish international follows Rayan Ait-Nouri, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Vitor Pereira for player of the month and manager of the month respectively.

Sarabia whipped an inch-perfect free-kick over the wall and into the top corner, beyond the dive of Andre Onana to give Wolves a stunning league double over United for the first time since 1980.

The 32-year-old came off the bench in the game to fire Wolves to their fifth consecutive Premier League win.

Ollie Watkins' stunning volley in Aston Villa's 3-0 win at Southampton has also been shortlisted.

Coming on in the 66th minute, the England forward needed just seven minutes to make his mark, making a trademark run in behind and latching onto Youri Tielemans' long ball over the top, sending a deft flick over Aaron Ramsdale and in off the underside of the crossbar to put Unai Emery's side ahead.

Sarabia and Watkins are up against Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) Jadon Sancho (Chelsea), Jean-Phillippe Mateta (Crystal Palace), Yasin Ayari (Brighton) and Carlos Baleba (Brighton).

