Wolves duo up for top award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Strand Larsen has been in magnificent form scoring four goals in five games with strikes against West Ham, Spurs, Ipswich and Leicester City.

The Norwegian international has enjoyed a prolific first campaign in England and is one goal away from breaking Raul Jimenez's debut season of 13 goals.

His partnership with Matheus Cunha has so far yielded 28 Premier League goals with five games to play.

Rayan Ait-Nouri has contributed at both ends during a perfect month for Wolves.

He opened the scoring against Spurs with his fifth goal of the season in a 4-2 win.

Later that same game the Algerian set up Strand Larsen to net himself and collected his second assist of the month in Saturday’s win over Leicester City at Molineux.

The wing-back has also played his part defensively, helping his side to clean sheets against West Ham United, Manchester United and Leicester.

Other players up for the award are Newcastle's Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy, Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister, Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon.

The winners will be announced next Friday.