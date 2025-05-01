Wolves' clash with Crystal Palace gets new date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The original date has been moved due to Palace's Emirates FA Cup final with Manchester City which will take place on 17th May,

Now, Wolves’ trip to Selhurst Park will take place three days later on Tuesday 20th May, kick-off 8pm.

The fixture will be Wolves’ final one away from home, with the 2024/25 campaign concluding the following weekend against Brentford at Molineux.

Wolves drew 2-2 in the corresponding fixture at Molineux back in October.