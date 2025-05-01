Wolves boss makes prestigious shortlist after perfect month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

No other Premier League club have won all of their matches across the month, with Pereira guiding his side to a perfect 15-point haul across April and guaranteeing Premier League safety in the process.

The Portuguese head coach delivered five consecutive wins beginning with a hard-earned victory over West Ham United, with Jorgen Strand Larsen scoring the only goal of the game.

Pablo Sarabia and a Strand Larsen winner helped Wolves come from behind in the 2-1 win at Ipswich.

A 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur provided another highlight, with Rayan Ait-Nouri, Strand Larsen and the returning Matheus Cunha sealing the win, along with a Spurs own goal.

Wolves picked up all three points during the Easter Sunday trip to Old Trafford, where Sarabia’s stunning free-kick sealed a 1-0 win and Premier League double over Manchester United.

And finally last Saturday's comfortable 3-0 win over Leicester City completed the perfect month as Cunha and Strand Larsen and Rodrigo Gomes rounded off the scoring in Wolves’ sixth successive win (five coming in April).

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Arne Slot (Liverpool), Eddie Howe (Newcastle United) and Unai Emery (Aston Villa) are all nominated.

The winner will be announced next Friday.