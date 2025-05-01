West Brom v Luton Town preview: All about the visitors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It was similar during the last home fixture on Easter Monday where lowly Derby ran out very comfortable 3-1 winners. It should not have been though.

That day there was a lot of emphasis on the Rams boosting their survival bid. Sorry Albion were licking their wounds from the Good Friday humiliation at Coventry but, as it transpired, there were still hopes of the top six on the line.

What played out, though, in what was to be Tony Mowbray's final fixture was worse than Coventry.

Those top-six hopes were faint against Derby - most fans had given up and it turned out so had the players - but this time for the 2024/25 swansong there is nothing on the line. Nothing but personal pride, anyway.

That is not the case for the visitors from Bedfordshire.