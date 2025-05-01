"The quality is obvious here" - Wolves leader believes in strong 2025/26

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vitor Pereira's side are enjoying a six-game winning run and are now up to 13th in the Premier League table following a season that has largely been dominated by a relegation battle.

Semedo may not be part of the group next year with his contract up in the summer and his future uncertain, but he insists the team has enough quality to fight higher up the table next season.

“For sure, definitely, because the quality is here, I think the quality is obvious here," Semedo said when asked if the current form can be replicated in the next campaign.

“We didn’t start the way you want to start, but at the end with this quality and with the ambition that these guys have, it's easier to get to the point that you start to win and we started to win because the quality has always been there.